Africa: Beach Soccer AFCON, Senegal 2021 - Profile of Qualified Teams

20 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021 will take place from 23 to 29 May 2021 in the city of Saly, Senegal.

Below is the profile of the qualified teams:

🇪🇬 Egypt

🇲🇦Morocco

🇲🇿Mozambique

🇸🇳Senegal

🇸🇨Seychelles

🇹🇿Tanzania

🇺🇬Uganda

