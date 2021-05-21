Nigeria: Asisat Oshoala After Leading Barcelona's Female Team to Victory

21 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Asisat Oshoala of the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Barcelona Female Football Club of Spain on Wednesday evening led her team to 5-0 victory against the Fortuna Hjoerring FC of the Danish League in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The former Liverpool footballer has been one of the Barcelona female star players, and she has been scoring goals for fun ever since. She continued her excellent performance on Wednesday where she proved her worth.

The Nigerian international was given a bench role by Barcelona's coach, and she made an impact after being added in the second half, scoring her team's fourth goal.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

