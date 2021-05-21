Uganda: 32 Media Houses Sue Govt Over Licence Fees

A total of 32 radio and television stations have sued government and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), challenging the recently levied trade licence fees that they say subject them to double taxation.
The radio stations under the Uganda Media Owners Association, in their law suit filed before the Kampala High Court on Tuesday, say it is unfair for government to levy on them licence fees yet they already pay similar annual fees to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).
Ms Evelyn Ochakachon, the general secretary of the Uganda Media Owners Association, in her affidavit to support the case, avers that in 2017, the minister of Trade amended the trade licencing Act.
This, she says, saw radio and television stations operating satellite connection compelled to pay trade licence fees.
"This court has passed several rulings in which businesses and trades, which are already regulated and licenced under different legal regimes, have been exempted from paying the trade licence to the 1st respondent (government) and to any local government administration in Uganda," Ms Ochakachon avers.
The broadcasters, among others, want court to determine whether KCCA has the mandate to levy trade licence fees on them in light of the recent court decisions. They also want court to rule whether KCCA should refund the licence fees (about Shs94m) it has been collecting from them since 2017.
The complainants include Kfm and Dembe FM, trading as Monitor Publications Ltd, NBS Television and NTV Uganda.
LIST OF THE MEDIA HOUSES
Kfm & Dembe fm, trading as Monitor Publications Ltd
Radio One
Akaboozi fm
Africa FM
Basogabaino Fm
Buddu Fm
CBS Fm
Galaxy Fm
Fm Holdings
Signal Fm
Namirembe Fm
Xfm
Open Gate Fm
NBS television
Power Fm
Sanyu Fm
Touch Fm
Spice Fm
Voice of Kigezi
Super station
Radio City
Vision radio
Radio Pacis
Liberty Fm
Crooze Fm
Voice of KamweNge
BBS television
NTV-Uganda
Voice of Toro
Nkabi broadcasting service
Capital radio
Digida radio
Hot 100