Uganda: 32 Media Houses Sue Govt Over Licence Fees

A total of 32 radio and television stations have sued government and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), challenging the recently levied trade licence fees that they say subject them to double taxation.

The radio stations under the Uganda Media Owners Association, in their law suit filed before the Kampala High Court on Tuesday, say it is unfair for government to levy on them licence fees yet they already pay similar annual fees to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

Ms Evelyn Ochakachon, the general secretary of the Uganda Media Owners Association, in her affidavit to support the case, avers that in 2017, the minister of Trade amended the trade licencing Act.

This, she says, saw radio and television stations operating satellite connection compelled to pay trade licence fees.

"This court has passed several rulings in which businesses and trades, which are already regulated and licenced under different legal regimes, have been exempted from paying the trade licence to the 1st respondent (government) and to any local government administration in Uganda," Ms Ochakachon avers.

The broadcasters, among others, want court to determine whether KCCA has the mandate to levy trade licence fees on them in light of the recent court decisions. They also want court to rule whether KCCA should refund the licence fees (about Shs94m) it has been collecting from them since 2017.

The complainants include Kfm and Dembe FM, trading as Monitor Publications Ltd, NBS Television and NTV Uganda.

LIST OF THE MEDIA HOUSES

Kfm & Dembe fm, trading as Monitor Publications Ltd

Radio One

Akaboozi fm

Africa FM

Basogabaino Fm

Buddu Fm

CBS Fm

Galaxy Fm

Fm Holdings

Signal Fm

Namirembe Fm

Xfm

Open Gate Fm

NBS television

Power Fm

Sanyu Fm

Touch Fm

Spice Fm

Voice of Kigezi

Super station

Radio City

Vision radio

Radio Pacis

Liberty Fm

Crooze Fm

Voice of KamweNge

BBS television

NTV-Uganda

Voice of Toro

Nkabi broadcasting service

Capital radio

Digida radio

Hot 100