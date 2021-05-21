Ethiopia: A Matter of Saving Young Citizens

Short Story

It was in early spring morning, when the clouds had just drifted away, weather was quite pleasant, the sun breaking out of her night shell, pouring golden showers of comforting warmth, food for the cold soul of the day. Anybody would enjoy walking in it any distance without getting tired. The cool gentle breeze carrying the smell of scented food coming from houses along the road they were walking was exuberating.

Two young jovial men were coming down to where Zeberga and his friends usually hang about at the street corner when they had nothing else to do. Their stride seemed to hoard a matter of great urgency.

"What will they say when break the news to them?" asked the one in the front.

The one in the front, looking back at his friend said, "Well, that does not worry me much. After all it is for their benefit."

"I mean to say if they are interested in working,"

Forsido, after listening to what Demis said realizing truth, after inhaling the refreshing the air, said "You are right. We have known them only three days."

"That's the point I am trying to stress. As you know, these days, the youth do not want to eat the fruits of their labor."

After a moment of pause, Demis said, "That goes without saying. They unjustly trouble their parents, asking them every now and then to give them money for something they do not need like expensive shoes and clothes. They do not do their part to be independent and relieve their poor parents of the heavy responsibility."

"The irony is the parents are expected to provide for their children which they have never had in their life," confirmed Forsido.

After a brief contemplation, Demis said, "We should admit that the lack of job opportunity greatly contributes to the problems of the young people."

"I'm glad you raised this issue. The educational system was not the type that would adequately equip them for any task that life demands," added Forsido.

"Even though I am not encouraging laziness, I think we should not totally blame the young people for what they have become. Of course, it is not advisable to encourage them to idle themselves and end up in beggary. They should look for some kind of job even if it is "low status" work as long as it can help them to provide certain things for themselves, it is, I believe, a kind of self-dependence," said Demis.

"As you say it even protects them from falling prey to the attack of addictive substances," said Forsido in agreement to Demis' idea.

Forsido gazing toward where Zeberga and his friends were, he could see a faint of smoke coming out of their mouth and nostrils as they sit huddled together. "What we've been discussing is proven true without requiring much effort from us," said Zeberga.

"God help us. I doubt they will accept our offer. They should know better to make themselves independent and responsible humans while they are still young," said Demis.

"As you say," said Forsido, "they might resist and might even pick quarrel with us and yet, we should patiently be determined to lend a helping hand."

"That is all we are here for, the core of our mission," ascertained Demis, "otherwise we will fall short of our objective which we cannot allow it to happen."

With some kind of taste of earnest vigor in his speech, Forsido, strongly upheld Demis' idea and said, "Not at all, we should do whatever it takes unwaveringly."

Eying Forsido for his form stand for what he believed in, Demis said, "No turning back; we should press on until we are sure that our objective is achieved."

They both agreed that investing in the development of young people is laying a strong foundation for the promising future development of the country. They have both envisioned that a country without young people has no continuity. Utmost care should be taken in that respect no matter how. Such determination to pay every sacrifice strengthened their spirit to fully indulge into the blessed task. They were of full conviction that any citizen without any hesitation would co-operate with them in this decisive venture. This is the only way for the victory to be won and thus, in this manner, the dead future of the country will definitely rise to new horizon of sustainable growth and the resultant prosperity.

Coupled with this, helping build self-esteem in the young people augments their human value and trusting their personal worth. Consequently, they begin to have good opinion of themselves. Inferiority complex is cast away with the realization that they are equal with others, daring to face life's challenges and come up victors. State of mind in which a person has a morbid feeling of being inferior to others to win recognition becomes the biggest stumbling block to the victims.

Forsido and Demis arrived at their long sought destination. It was then time to embark on implementation of their mission. The huddled young soon were soon on their feet. They could not figure out the presence of the two people in their hideout. None of them uttered a word, even if they did, they did not know how. The arrival of the two people was so sudden; too abrupt to welcome them. All they could do was roving their eyes from one friend to the other as if seeking some kind of solution for the situation. But who would dare do that? Even Zeberga, who was tall and older member of the group was dumfounded. No idea of any kind could pop up in his mind except staring at his friends. What they were smoking was in the hands of each one of them beyond their ability to hide them. They all thought that they caught red handed with the addictive substance. It was impossible to run away. Their hands hanging down their shoulders stood where they were looking down speechless.

Forsido and Demis felt comfortable to undertake what they came for. Demis, glancing at his friend, Forsodo, taking advantage the situation of the young people, cleared his throat and said, "Don't worry children, we are not here to harm you, rather we are here to help you. We started from our homes with this purpose." Turning to his friend, "Isn't it right, my friend?" he enquired Demis.

"Exactly right," agreed Forsido in stern reply with broad smile on his face, in an effort to motivate the young people to positively respond to what is being said.

How can we break our good plan to these innocent youngsters without hurting their feelings? The issue is a matter of saving a generation, mumbled Demis to himself. At the same time, it looked like Forsido was also engrossed in the same issue. "Look children," he said, "my friend and I have passed this way at sundry time and noticed that you have always engaged in something that you hide from the people. The way you huddle together is an indication that whatever you do is not accepted by the society and eventually harmful to you."

"That's true," continued Forsido, "what seems pleasurable today can affect your life permanently. As grownups and responsible citizens we do not want this to happen to you."

"What my friend just said is true and phenomenal for your future life. Of course, you are in this situation not because you chose it; rather you are forced into it by the objective reality of our country. You should have been learning like any other sons and daughters of the well-to-do families. Yet, it is not the end of the road. We have already begun organizing benevolent members of the society to raise funds for your schooling, food and clothes."

"Well done," said Forsido, "Yet, one important thing I want to add is, while the society cooperates in the venture for your advantage, you should also do your part by working as cost-share activity of the school fees."

"Don't you think it is a good plan?" asked them Demis.

One of the children stood up ans said, "First of all I want to thank for your kindness. We are in this position because no one came to us like you are doing now; we are hated and forgotten by our parents and the society at large. We thought this is the only option we are left with."

One guy sitting in the front said, "Not all of us have a living place. What do you think about it?"

"Don't worry about that. We will find out a way to accommodate you," said Demis.

Zeberga did not sat anything.

This satisfied the children and arranged an appointment for their next meeting." Such should be the benevolence of honest citizens.

BY JOSEPH SOBOKA