Ethiopians to Signal Tough Stance Against Foreign Intervention

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopians living at home and abroad are going to officially launch a campaign today under a theme : "Harmony for National Glory!" The campaign is organized to send stronger message to some foreign forces that have been meddling in the internal affairs of the state.

It also was learnt that the national campaign is being initiated and organized by prominent Ethiopians . Campaign coordinator Abiy Tadele told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that letter which has been prepared by prominent Ethiopians would be dispatched to the diplomatic missions residing in Addis Ababa. The letter is prepared to urge foreign forces refrained from meddling in Ethiopia's internal affairs.

He further stated that, today from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m, Ethiopians at home and abroad will chant a slogan : "Hands off Ethiopia!" And also Ethiopians all over the world would hold a social media campaign, particularly on Twitter, at the same time by using #HandsoffEthiopia hash tag.

As to Abiy, Ethiopians all over the world are now signing a petition that urges foreign forces to refrain from meddling in internal affairs of the country of their origin . The campaign would continue and strengthen in future in different ways until the forces stop interfering in Ethiopia's internal affairs," Abiy noted. It is to be recalled that Ethiopians in various parts of the world have been voicing their opposition to foreign intervention on Ethiopia's internal affairs.

BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED