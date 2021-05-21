Ethiopia: Is Ethiopia's 2021 Election a Dangerous Journey to Safety?

Ethiopia, a state in the making over the last three decades, is preparing for the most hoped-democratic election in the country's history: the national election in 2021. It will be the sixth such election, and therefore, will Ethiopia have another chance to transition to democracy?

Ethiopia, like most African countries, has had some experience of democratic regime changes. Many Ethiopian ancient states had or reigned over egalitarian political systems that allowed for public participation, which is typically found in ancient Greece and Western Africa. However, the first modern elections in Ethiopia were held under the imperial regime of Haile Selassie I, which were followed by a referendum by the Military Derg regime to approve the People's Democratic Republic of Ethiopia's constitution. In addition, general elections were held in 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015.

Ethiopia announced that it will hold the 2021 election, claiming that it is vital to create a peaceful political environment in the country, even if it means doing so in the face of formidable challenges. The incumbent government believes that power shall only emanate from the ballot box and no other option is viable to build a legitimate government. Additionally, the election board of Ethiopia has been reorganized in a way that respects its institutional independence armed with amended electoral law and various reforms in the legal sector.

However, still many concerns over the election are being expressed by westerners and the USA. Last Monday, the EU High Representative Josep Borrell said, "The elections come as Ethiopia faces a political and humanitarian crisis in its restive Tigray region, which lies in the northern part of the country." In addition, five senators wrote an open letter to Jeffrey Feltman, the newly appointed Biden envoy to the Horn of Africa, opposing Ethiopia's decision to hold an election at this critical juncture. Despite concerns, establishing a constitutionally elected regime is essential, especially in an African country like Ethiopia that is attempting to develop a political culture of upholding a constitutionally elected government.

It is obvious that elections have never been free from problems, propaganda and threats in Africa, provided that the long-held norms of coup d'état mentality of the people, coupled with the western hidden desire of not seeing a "fully" democratic government formed on the continent. However, considering the fact that undemocratic government changes weren't without violence, and pains, waging war for peace and stability through democratic and fair elections should be the undisputable culture in African states.

If the western world and the United States genuinely desired this ancient country to prosper and resolve the current multidimensional challenges, they should be considerate and utter supporters of the process till the end. Because a duly held election is the sole savior of this nation's political system from authoritarian battles for power, possibly weakening the undemocratic trend and the desire to return to the old ways of gaining political power eternally.

Although the present situation in Ethiopia does not seem conducive to holding an election, failure to do so will have far-reaching implications as this particular election will determine the nation's sustainability and the development of democratic practice in the country. Ethiopia will incur exorbitant costs if this election is not held, given that the election has already been postponed for a year due to a COVID-19 pandemic. Further dalliance will cause a similar situation to that of Somalia's recent decision to do so.

And establishing a transitional government, which is likely to happen if there is no legitimate government by the end of September, is simply returning the country to where it was three decades ago. Moreover, trying to stabilize the nation in the absence of a legitimate government or with a transitional government that is elected by "others" rather than the people themselves, will produce an unpredictable political climate, making it an impediment to maintaining a democratic system. Besides, the majority of the people are content with conducting the election, despite the concerns of the international community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When the election season approaches, the pains of recent elections are recalled, and fears take priority over optimism. However, Ethiopia's decision to enact democracy, as seen in the current election process, is, in my opinion, the only way forward if a secure, more stable, and prosperous Ethiopia is desired, despite all of the difficulties that exist.

BY EYOB BELACHEW