Ethiopia: City Economic Growth Reaches 10.04 Percent

21 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - The Addis Ababa City Administration Plan and Development Commission yesterday announced that city's economy has grown by 10.04 percent from the 2015/16 to 2019/20 fiscal years, realizing comprehensive development plans foreseeing the city as 'Africa's Prosperity Hub'.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Commissioner Mesikerem Mitiku (Ph.D.) further stated that the commission is working admittedly to achieve its five and ten years prosperity role maps which are parts of the ten years national perspectives plan. According to her, the commission jointly with the city administration has performed different result based activities so as to increase the city's economy, despite many challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic through the past fiscal years.

Mentioning that there are many problems that were turned down from the last three decades, 76 percent of the total 10.04 percent economic growth was achieved through the service sector while the reset 22.7 and 0.8 percent were from industry and agriculture respectively. She also underlined that the commission is working exhaustively in order to build prosperous city that can be compute with the developed cities across the world. As the time demands of being active participants in using of modern technologies, we are documenting all the necessary information electronically, the commissioner asserted.

Urban Research and Capacity Building Directorate Team Leader Fitaweke Metaferia for his part stated that the city's GDP is approximated to account for about 32 percent share of the National GDP in terms of 'Non- Agricultural' sectors. Besides, industry and service sector shares are expected to be 18 and 40 percent respectively. While presenting his research on the occasion, he explained that cities and metropolitan areas serve as engines of economic growth and prosperity for developing countries and have become primary providers of service. Accordingly it is significant to increase cities' economic growth, he mentioned.

As to him, the real Gross City Product (GCP) tries to make adjustments for changes due to price levels or inflation to portray the real change due to changes in level or volume of outputs. Accordingly, during 2019/20 fiscal year the size of the city economy has registered ETB 571 billion current market price, he added. Apart from adopting different technologies the commission has unveiled different working guidelines and manuals coupled with conducting different result based research regarding the special and socio economic sectors, the Commissioner pointed out.

BY HIZKEL HAILU

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

