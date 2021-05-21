Ethiopia: Contending Parties Vow to Peaceful Election

ADDIS ABABA- Contending political parties that are running for the 6th General Elections in Gambela and SNNP States have expressed readiness to contribute share for the peaceful and democratic conduct of the polls and help the electorate make rational decisions.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, Gambela Peoples Liberation Movement Chairperson Peter Aman said that the party has been partnered with all relevant stakeholders in the state to make the forthcoming elections free, fair, inclusive and credible. Noting the five polls that Ethiopia has witnessed during TPLF-dominated EPRDF regime are sham elections, the chairperson expressed optimism that the upcoming election would create an opportunity to lay a foundation for a solid democratic culture in Ethiopia.

"Our party's vision is to make the people owner of its right which the latter has not yet entitled before and we have been carried out various activities including campaigning and fundraising in accordance with the direction of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia and the government. We are also obeyed to the party's common conviction document."

GPLM aims to ensure the peace and stability of the people of Gambela besides its emphasis for improving the livelihoods of citizens in economic, social and cultural aspects. The party also plans to change the underutilization of natural resources in the state and enhance the public's access to school, health delivery, road infrastructure and portable water supply, among others.

"We have made every attempt to utilize the air time allocated by the NEBE, however, as we have no representative in Addis Ababa, we are seeking different mass media alternatives to reach our message to the electorate." Peter noted that the party fully supports government's efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country and its move to conduct the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

By the same token, Woleni People Party Chairperson Feysel Abdulaziz said that the party has been executing various activities for the peaceful conduct of the election and encourage public's active involvement in the polls in its constituency of Woleni Woreda, Gurage Zone of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's State (SNNPS).

Noting that the party partook in the previous five elections, the chairperson indicated that the current government has tried its best level to create a plain field for all political parties in terms of budget and air time allocation which enabled the electorates to make rational decisions.

"Currently we have not faced pressures and intimidations at administrative level but there are some challenges in the campaigning activities and we hope that the problems would be solved shortly. If we win the elections, we will address identity and self-administration quest of our people."

BY MULATU BELACHEW