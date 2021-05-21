Africa: Over 18 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

Sila Kiplagat/Nation Media Group
A medic administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters in Nairobi on March 31.
21 May 2021
allAfrica.com

As of May 21, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,728,091 while over 18,012,471 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 127,614 and   4,272,660 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -   1,625,003 - and   55,568 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (  516,091 ), Tunisia (  331,674 ), Ethiopia (  268,035 ), Egypt (  250,391 ), Libya (  182,649 ) and Kenya (  166,876 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

