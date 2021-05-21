Liberia: Police Kill 5 Armed Robbers

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has gunned down at least five suspects believed to be armed robbers in Redlight, Paynesville, Montserrado.The five alleged armed robbers were killed in an exchange of firearms with the Anti - Robbery Unit of the Liberia National Police early Thursday morning, 20 May.

The Anti- Robbery Unit was responding to a tip off that alleged criminals were robbing a cold storage in Redlight around 4am when a gun battle ensued and killed five suspects.According to Police Spokesperson Moses Carter, the robbers opened fire on police, adding that the officers had no choice but to return fire in self-defense.

Speaking to journalists on the incident scene Thursday, Police Inspector General Col. Patrick T. Sudue said they will not sit and allow armed robbers to terrorize peaceful citizens. Col. Sudue assured that police will make sure that all citizens sleep in peace at night.The police Inspector General made it clear that the LNP will not rest with its regular night patrol in various communities as the rainy season begins.

Col. Sudue at the same time encouraged citizens to always report violent situations in their various communities to the Liberia National Police in order to ensure adherence to the rule of law.He said one officer is currently undergoing medical attention due to the same attack by robbers.