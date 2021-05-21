Liberia: Methodist Human Rights Monitor Welcomes U.S. Embassy's Stance Against Worlords

The United Methodist Human Rights Monitor (UMHRM) welcomes the United States Embassy's condemnation of the election Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson to head the committee on national defense and intelligence.

Program Director Jefferson Knight, says people who committed atrocities and crimes against humanity during the 14-year civil war should not be allowed to hold public offices in Liberia.

Speaking Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Monrovia, Mr. Knight said

it is about time all former warlords occupying public offices be made to resign and face justice for their actions during the war years which ran from December 25, 1989 to September 2023.He notes that Liberians' election of warlords shows no regard to the international community, which did everything possible in restoring peace to country.

Director Knight stresses that the statement by the American Embassy in Monrovia is a step in the direction to restoring Liberia's dignity.He indicates that having warlords serving key positions in the National Legislature is disrespect to humanity.

He wants the Liberian government to put measures in place to prevent former warlords and generals from contesting for public offices. Knight further emphasizes their presence at key positions in government undermine the fight against corruption and impunity within the Liberian society.