Liberia: Methodist Human Rights Monitor Welcomes U.S. Embassy's Stance Against Worlords

20 May 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The United Methodist Human Rights Monitor (UMHRM) welcomes the United States Embassy's condemnation of the election Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson to head the committee on national defense and intelligence.

Program Director Jefferson Knight, says people who committed atrocities and crimes against humanity during the 14-year civil war should not be allowed to hold public offices in Liberia.

Speaking Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Monrovia, Mr. Knight said

it is about time all former warlords occupying public offices be made to resign and face justice for their actions during the war years which ran from December 25, 1989 to September 2023.He notes that Liberians' election of warlords shows no regard to the international community, which did everything possible in restoring peace to country.

Director Knight stresses that the statement by the American Embassy in Monrovia is a step in the direction to restoring Liberia's dignity.He indicates that having warlords serving key positions in the National Legislature is disrespect to humanity.

He wants the Liberian government to put measures in place to prevent former warlords and generals from contesting for public offices. Knight further emphasizes their presence at key positions in government undermine the fight against corruption and impunity within the Liberian society.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.