Liberia: LRRC Boss Denies Ordering Brutality

The Executive Director of the Liberia Refugees Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) says he is embarrassed that some individuals and media alerts implicated him and his family into a fistfight that led two persons sustaining major injuries in the Upper Caldwell Community, Montserrado County.

It was reported in some quarters that Courage Logan, the son of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chaplain General, Rev. Festus Logan, along with a friend had allegedly mobbed a 58 year old man identified as Tarpeh Toe, resulting to the victim allegedly losing his upper teeth and sustaining major wounds last Friday night, 15 May in the Caldwell Community.

"I'm embarrassed [by] the way our country is headed where people create lies at the expense of someone's integrity and hard - earned character. The whole information about my family's involvement into [the] situation is only intended myths and falsehood against my family," Rev. Logan told this paper Wednesday 19 May at his LRRRC office on Capitol Hill.

"My son did not beat anyone nor [did]my wife give orders for the flogging of anyone. These are calculated attempts to tarnish my reputation and destroy the good image of my family," Rev. Logan lamented.

Rev. Festus Logan further explained that he and his family returned from an evening service last Friday, 14 May, and he instructed his son, Courage Logan to lock the edifice of the church. He said while driving home within the same community, he and his wife heard noise.

Upon arriving home that Friday night, Rev. Logan said some young unknown men gathered with stakes and other machetes at the entrance of his compound demanding that his son Courage be turned over to them on grounds that he had beaten an older man and broken four of the victim's teeth.

Rev. Logan narrated that his wife went to verify and stated that their son (Courage) was at the Church compound, arguing that it was not possible for him to be at the Church and fighting with someone at the same time.

During the midnight fight, retired Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Major AdascoBundor rescued the situation through his quick intervention.

Giving his account, Mr. Bundor said he was at sleep when his kids woke him up and reported that there was a fight ongoing.Giving an account of the incident, Madam HawaDukuly claimed that the entire situation started at her home, saying after she got through cooking, Tarpeh Toe went to her in demand for food as usual.

According to her, she told Tarpeh that the food was not enough to be shared with him, but he got angry and reportedly started to rain insults at her and her. Hawa said her little brother and her husband asked Tarpeh Toe to leave their yard.

According to her, Tarpeh resisted and a fist fight ensued during which he allegedly hit one Samuel Johnson who had come to intervene.Hawa said in retaliation, Samuel allegedly hit Tarpeh on his upper lips with a plank which resulted in his uncontrollable bleeding.

When Samuel Johnson was contacted on the allegation, he admitted, saying he did it in self - defense.

Prior to the incident, Tarpeh Toe and Courage Logan had some misunderstanding during the afternoon hours but community dwellers intervened and the matter was laid to rest.