Nigeria: Monarch Begs Ayade to Pay N30m Royalty for Cocoa Estates

Paramount ruler of Etung local government area in Cross River State, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Ntue Atue Emmanuel Oru Ojong has appealed to Governor Ben Ayade to pay the N30million royalty which the state government owes the five communities in Etung hosting the state's cocoa plantation.

Dr Ojong spoke on Wednesday when he refuted allegations levelled against him by his kinsmen that he collected the royalty from the state government and failed to remit the money to the affected communities.

He listed the host communities as Etomi, Ajasor, Bendeghe Ekiem, Abia and Agbokim and lamented how the non-payment of money had brought the crisis in his domain.

Ojong said, "These five communities are the landlords of the estates where cocoa is produced and when the government wanted to privatise the estates, I set up a committee which took the government to court and we won the case. But for 12 years, the government has refused to remit the royalty to the communities.

"Because of the non-payment of the money, there is tension in the area and as I speak to you, there is a purported letter from the chairman of Etung local government area John Nkom Etuk that I have been suspended, leading to the seizing of my salary since April," he said.

The traditional ruler threatened to seek redress in court should the council chairman fail to retrace his steps regarding the throne.

Ojong said, "He (council chairman) has disgraced me a lot! He has no right to treat me like that. For smearing my name and for purporting to get me suspended which he does not have the right to do. I will seek redress in court."