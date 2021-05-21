South Africa: Incentives to Provide Financial Support to FS Enterprises

21 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

In a bid to save many enterprises from definite collapse due to the impact of strict lockdown regulations, Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) has introduced economic recovery incentives to provide financial support to local enterprises.

"These incentives targeted both the formal and informal sectors in the townships and rural areas, in order to save jobs and create new ones. To date, a total of R71 million was disbursed to assisting over 893 Free State enterprises," Free State DESTEA MEC Makalo Mohale said.

Mohale said the department has commenced a series of stakeholder engagements to ensure that everyone is pulling in the same direction with the goal of revitalising and growing the Free Sate economy, particularly the township economy post COVID-19.

Speaking at a Free State's local government leadership meeting which included mayors, Members of Mayoral Committee (MMCs) for Local Economic Development (LED), and municipal managers, Mohale acknowledged the devastation that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on the local economy.

Mohale said the department intends to sharpen its attention on local economic development this financial year, in order to ensure inclusive economic growth.

He said that efforts will be made to enhance the District Development Model, in order to pool financial and non-financial resources from national, provincial and local government.

"The role of functional and well capacitated LED offices at local government was identified as being key to driving economic development and job creation. To this end, the meeting agreed that both the district and provincial LED forums will be immediately resuscitated and that these forums must ensure that the identified strategic projects are implemented," the MEC said.

During the meeting, the department was mandated to consult with municipalities and compile a catalogue of catalytic projects which will be used to engage potential investors.

The meeting also put on spotlight the proliferation of illegal businesses, mainly in the townships. The meeting noted that businesses in most townships operate without the necessary permits, and many do not comply with the applicable business by-laws as well as the Businesses Act.

Enforcement of business by-laws

Mohale reiterated his commitment made during his budget speech earlier this year, that the department will continue to focus on enforcement of business by-laws to curb trade in illicit goods, building of illegal business structures, and trading without business permits.

This process, the MEC said, has already started with DESTEA team visiting municipalities to assess the efficiency of available by-laws and to assist municipalities with enforcement strategies.

"Recently, the DESTEA team visited Koppies in Ngwathe Municipality to roll out this process. The exercise entails engagement with Municipality LED officials, Law enforcement officials, and the business community. Encouraging progress is being made in this regard," Mohale said.

The local government leadership took the opportunity to voice their gratitude on Mohale's leadership and commitment towards ensuring a better life for the people of the Free State.

They also shared with the MEC the plans being undertaken by their respective municipalities to ensure economic recovery and growth.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.