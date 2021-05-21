South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,625,003 Cases of Covid-19

20 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 625 003.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 61 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 7, Free State 2, Gauteng 17, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Limpopo 19, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 0 which brings the total to 55 568 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 531 993 representing a recovery rate of 94,2%.

Vaccination Rollout:

The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 480 665. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations.

The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at 17.10 today is 116 741. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

Today 177 sites were operational: 155 public sector sites and 22 private sector sites. The updated list of sites is attached.

