Namibia: Zim Asked to Facilitate Trade Links

Namibia has requested Zimbabwean authorities to facilitate direct links to product suppliers to eliminate middlemen who are in the habit of massive profiteering.

Deputy Prime Minister and also Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mrs Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah made the appeal when she met Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava in Windhoek yesterday.

Mrs Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia was a significant consumer of Zimbabwean products.

"Namibia is a consumer of some products from Zimbabwe. It is worrisome that these products often reach Namibia through third parties hence there is a need to strengthen direct trade and commerce between our two countries," said Deputy Prime Minister Nandi-Ndaitwah.

"It is therefore important to hold trade initiatives such as business forums between our two chambers of commerce as a way of enhancing trade between our two countries.

"I am informed businesspeople on both sides are planning an investor roadshow in Zimbabwe next month," she said, highlighting some areas for increased cooperation like tourism."

She also paid tribute to the late Dr Sibusiso Moyo, Minister Shava's predecessor, for contributing greatly to the enhancement of the two republics' bilateral cooperation.

Minister Shava said the two governments would continue promoting and protecting the political, social and economic interests of their people.

"In our SADC region, there are threats to peace and security posed by the activities of the Islamic insurgency in the northern Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique and the enduring security problems in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"We, therefore, are duty-bound to work together as SADC Member States to find lasting solutions to these problems before they spread to engulf the whole region.

"I should, however, applaud the work done so far by the SADC organs and structures to address these situations. The meetings of the SADC Organ Troika in Maputo are testimony to this. However, more still needs to be done," said Minister Shava.