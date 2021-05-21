Malawi: Prophet David Mbewe Extends His Blankets' Donation to Ndirande

Leader of the Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) Prophet David Mbewe on Thursday extended his giving hand to residents of Ndirande Township in Blantyre where he donated blankets to 300 underprivileged people.

Mbewe also distributed plastic basins, facemasks, wheelbarrows, soap and other cleaning materials to enhance sanitation and hygiene in the high density suburb.

This was a third donation in a space of less than a month having donated food and facemasks to street connected children, beggars and minibus touts in Limbe, Blantyre, two weeks ago.

Mbewe, who is also president of the Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAM) and national chairperson of the Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM), also donated 20 live goats and hundreds of blankets to the Muslim community in Machinga as they latter commemorated Eid-ul-Fitr - the end of fasting for Muslims.

Speaking with Nyasa Times in a WhatsApp chat, Mbewe said the donation aims to alleviate the pain underprivileged households are forced to ensure during the winter season.

"This donation is inspired by the word of God, which encourages us to share what we have. It is my wish that as the country is going through hard times due to the effects of Covid-19, more people should join the government and its partners in alleviating the suffering among the poor," he said.

Mbewe reaffirmed his commitment to supporting more underprivileged communities in various ways.