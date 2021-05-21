Malawi: Prophet David Mbewe Extends His Blankets' Donation to Ndirande

21 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Leader of the Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) Prophet David Mbewe on Thursday extended his giving hand to residents of Ndirande Township in Blantyre where he donated blankets to 300 underprivileged people.

Mbewe also distributed plastic basins, facemasks, wheelbarrows, soap and other cleaning materials to enhance sanitation and hygiene in the high density suburb.

This was a third donation in a space of less than a month having donated food and facemasks to street connected children, beggars and minibus touts in Limbe, Blantyre, two weeks ago.

Mbewe, who is also president of the Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAM) and national chairperson of the Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM), also donated 20 live goats and hundreds of blankets to the Muslim community in Machinga as they latter commemorated Eid-ul-Fitr - the end of fasting for Muslims.

Speaking with Nyasa Times in a WhatsApp chat, Mbewe said the donation aims to alleviate the pain underprivileged households are forced to ensure during the winter season.

"This donation is inspired by the word of God, which encourages us to share what we have. It is my wish that as the country is going through hard times due to the effects of Covid-19, more people should join the government and its partners in alleviating the suffering among the poor," he said.

Mbewe reaffirmed his commitment to supporting more underprivileged communities in various ways.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.