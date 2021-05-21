Nigeria: CAA Region II Championship Begins May 29 in Kaduna

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) will host the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) region II, national championships for seniors and juniors, from Saturday May 29 to Sunday 30, 2021 in Kaduna state.

AFN president Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, who doubles as the CAA Region II president, assured all participating nations of maximum security and protection.

Speaking at a media parley in Ghana on Thursday, Gusau said he had embraced the challenges of Nigerian athletics as a process of learning and rebuilding in democratic practice within the athletics family and that in the end the AFN and Nigeria will be the winners, assuring that the challenges will not affect the championship in anyway.

Recall that the championship was originally scheduled for 2020, but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was moved to this year 2021.

Already, 10 out of the 15 countries in Region II have confirmed their final entries and submitted them to AFN.

The championship will also serve as qualification for the Tokyo Summer Olympics billed for July and August later this year.

For the first time in the history of the Region II championship, a half marathon will take place on the morning of May 29th to kick off the championship.