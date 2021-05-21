Botswana: Bilateralwater Project Remains Priority

20 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Onthatile Boti

Maseru — The proposed Botswana-Lesotho water project remains a priority for the two nations and will therefore have to be escalated and accelerated, says President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Briefing the media in Maseru Wednesday following his one-day working visit to Lesotho, he said collaboration in the project should emulate the multilateral partnership between Botswana and Zambia which led to the successful completion of the recently opened Kazungula Bridge.

Stories of such partnerships should be told as they showed positive development in Africa, President Masisi said.

In 2015, the two countries' ministers responsible for water signed a Memorandum of Agreement aimed at providing policy and political guidance for the project as well as to review progress on the implementation of the 10-year integrated water resource management plan.

Through the project, Botswana will import water from Lesotho, which has a surplus as its mountains can easily trap water from rivers such as Senqu, Vaal and Orange, through a 600km pipeline running across South Africa.

Dr Masisi said the two nations would engage South Africa and expressed the hope that the trio would agree on the project easily and quickly so that all countries involved got maximum benefit.

For his part, Lesotho prime minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro said his country looked forward to cooperating with Botswana in creating value in diamonds.

He noted that Botswana had progressed well in the diamond industry while Lesotho had lagging behind.

Lesotho, he said, looked to Botswana for guidance and assistance in its diamond industry.

"Botswana has a lot of good diamond activity in the region and we would like to cooperate with them in that regard," Dr Majoro said.

The two heads of state have also agreed to work closely in the beef sector.

President Masisi's entourage included Minister of International Affairs and cooperation Dr Lemogang Kwape, Botswana's SADC executive secretary candidate Mr Elias Magosi, Kgosi Malope II of Bangwaketse and other senior government officials.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.