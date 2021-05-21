Lesotho Promises to Consider Magosi

Maseru — Lesotho has promised to look carefully at Botswana's candidate for the SADC executive secretary position, Mr Elais Magosi.

The position falls vacant in August when incumbent, Dr Stergomena Lawrance -Tax's two-year term comes to an end.

Speaking Wednesday during a joint media briefing with President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, Lesotho Prime Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro said Botswana's request for support was in order.

Lesotho, he stated, could not forget the long history shared by the two nations and the many programmes they had cooperated on in SADC and SACU.

Dr Majoro said Lesotho welcomed the development as it further strengthened bilateral relations with its friends in the region and cemented Lesotho's position in regional politics.

Dr Majoro's comments followed the presentation of Mr Magosi to the Lesotho leadership including King Letsie III by President Masisi.

Presenting the candidate to the media shortly after his one-day working visit, President Masisi said Mr Magosi was capable of executing his duties with excellence.

He said the candidate that Botswana had fielded, its first since the formation of SADC in 1980, was not a pushover but a man of integrity and impeccable credentials.

Responding to media questions, Dr Masisi described Mr Magosi as a top-rated technocrat as evidenced by the good performance of the Botswana public service that he led.

President Masisi said the performance was indicative of the candidate's track record coupled with the country's value proposition, its integrity and good governance.

"I stand here to assert to you that the Magosi I know, is the one I tell you about. If the Magosi I know does things different, it will be what he learnt after he left us," stated the President.

On other issues, the two leaders shared notes on management of the COVID-19 pandemic and further instructed their foreign affairs ministers to work on improving and finalising other areas of cooperation.

Source : BOPA