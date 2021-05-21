Lesotho Promises to Consider Magosi

20 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Onthatile Boti

Maseru — Lesotho has promised to look carefully at Botswana's candidate for the SADC executive secretary position, Mr Elais Magosi.

The position falls vacant in August when incumbent, Dr Stergomena Lawrance -Tax's two-year term comes to an end.

Speaking Wednesday during a joint media briefing with President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, Lesotho Prime Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro said Botswana's request for support was in order.

Lesotho, he stated, could not forget the long history shared by the two nations and the many programmes they had cooperated on in SADC and SACU.

Dr Majoro said Lesotho welcomed the development as it further strengthened bilateral relations with its friends in the region and cemented Lesotho's position in regional politics.

Dr Majoro's comments followed the presentation of Mr Magosi to the Lesotho leadership including King Letsie III by President Masisi.

Presenting the candidate to the media shortly after his one-day working visit, President Masisi said Mr Magosi was capable of executing his duties with excellence.

He said the candidate that Botswana had fielded, its first since the formation of SADC in 1980, was not a pushover but a man of integrity and impeccable credentials.

Responding to media questions, Dr Masisi described Mr Magosi as a top-rated technocrat as evidenced by the good performance of the Botswana public service that he led.

President Masisi said the performance was indicative of the candidate's track record coupled with the country's value proposition, its integrity and good governance.

"I stand here to assert to you that the Magosi I know, is the one I tell you about. If the Magosi I know does things different, it will be what he learnt after he left us," stated the President.

On other issues, the two leaders shared notes on management of the COVID-19 pandemic and further instructed their foreign affairs ministers to work on improving and finalising other areas of cooperation.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.