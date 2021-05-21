Malawi: Former RBM Governor, Dalitso Kabambe Kabambe Risks 5 Years in Jail for 'Stealing' Water From LWB

"We investigated and confirmed a total of 68 water theft cases."

Malawi's former Central Bank governor who has been earning a whopping K27 million a month Dr Dalitso Kabambe is among 68 people who have been 'stealing' water from Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) through illegal connection.

Dr. Kabambe is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant for 2025 presidential elections.

Kabambe's name is contained in the "Name and Shame" list released by the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) made available to Nyasa Times.

According to LWB press statement, the former governor for Reserve Bank of Malawi, (RBM) Dr Kabambe has been doing this for four months this year.

LWB in its scathing press statement stated that the cases have already been reported to the police custody and awaiting prosecution in the court of law.

If found guilty, Kabambe will be jailed for five years according to section 298 (8) of the penal code which criminalize water theft.

"Investigated and confirmed. A total of 68 water theft cases and 47.3 million kwacha was administratively charged as penalty," reads part of the statement.

However, Kabambe vehemently distanced his name from the development.

"I rented out that House to an Indian tenant at the time I was Governor and when this was established in Feb or March, we sorted it out with LWB and the tenant was removed.

"LWB is aware of this and I don't know why they're drugging my name," complained Kabambe.

According to the statement, LWB instituted an investigation earlier this year and it uncovered 68 water theft cases including that of Kabambe.

"Between January and April 2021, we investigated and confirmed a total of 68 water theft cases, and a total of K47.3 million was administratively charged in penalties.

These cases, already in Police case files, are being prosecuted in the courts of Malawi.

"Water theft is a criminal offense classified as "Fraudulent Appropriation of Water" under Section 298 ( of the Penal Code, carrying a maximum prison sentence of five years," reads in part the statement.

A Lilongwe Water Board employee privy the case but opted for anonymity confided in Nyasa Times that the house in question is on Plot Number 06/209 in Area 6, Lilongwe and indeed is owned by Dr Dalitso Kabambe.

"This tells a lot about what kind of a man Kabambe is. How can someone who has been receiving an obscene K27 million a month be failing to pay water bills? This man is just a dishonest man," said the source.

'Controversy'

Kabambe was rocked in a salary controversy when it emerged that as governor of Malawi's central bank, his monthly perk was billed at K27 million (about US$30,000).

Kabambe confirmed the reports, saying his salary was approved by the Bank's board in line with the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act of Parliament and his years of service.

Kabambe publicly announced his decision to join active politics on 31 December 2020 when he was unveiled as a member of the opposition DPP.

Kabambe will face controversial leader of opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa and Joseph Mwanamvekha in the race for DPP's president who will eventually become the party's torch bearer in 2025 general election.

Dr. Kabambe, born 1973, is an accomplished economist, banker and politician, who served as the 13th Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi from 2017 until 2020.