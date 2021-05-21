Botswana: Mmamashia Water Treatment Plant Project Meets Target

20 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Mmoniemang Motsamai

Mochudi — Construction of the water pipeline from Masama to Mmamashia is 95 per cent complete and scheduled for completion next month, says chairperson of Khato Civils, Mr Simbi Phiri.

Briefing the media after a tour of the pipeline on May 19, he said the P900 million project, which started in June 2020, would meet its 12 months target without any cost overruns.

Water Utilities technical services director, Mr Ntshambiwa Moathodi said the pipeline would augment water demands of stressed areas within the greater Gaborone corridor. The areas include Lobatse, Borolong, Thamaga, Moshupa, Kanye, Molepolole, Mochudi, Boka and their catchment areas.

Mr Moathodi said the pipeline was a solution to the water deficit within greater Gaborone.

He said contrary to a perception that the project was a duplication of the North South Carrier (NSC), the project was in fact meant to distribute borehole water to greater Gaborone and not raw water from Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong dams to the southern part of the country.

He said the 100km pipeline was meant to augment the stressed NSC pipeline that was shared by Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong dams,

"This is a completely new project that carries borehole water, and therefore it needed a separate pipeline from the one that carries raw water from Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong. This is to say that the 100km pipeline is not a duplication of the NSC, it is intended to carry borehole water and NSC carries water which needs to be treated." he stated.

Furthermore, Mr Moatlhodi said WUC was embarking on a number of projects intended to solve water woes around the country.He said there were major long-term water pipeline projects around the country intended to solve water problems so that the corporation did not rely on the treated water as well as a good water source in times when there were no rains.

Meanwhile, Mr Phiri said the project was delivered on time though the project was marred by controversy from the onset.

"I have brought in infrastructure that enabled me to deliver the project on time," he said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.