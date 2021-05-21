Botswana: Mmamashia Water Treatment Plant Project Meets Target

Mochudi — Construction of the water pipeline from Masama to Mmamashia is 95 per cent complete and scheduled for completion next month, says chairperson of Khato Civils, Mr Simbi Phiri.

Briefing the media after a tour of the pipeline on May 19, he said the P900 million project, which started in June 2020, would meet its 12 months target without any cost overruns.

Water Utilities technical services director, Mr Ntshambiwa Moathodi said the pipeline would augment water demands of stressed areas within the greater Gaborone corridor. The areas include Lobatse, Borolong, Thamaga, Moshupa, Kanye, Molepolole, Mochudi, Boka and their catchment areas.

Mr Moathodi said the pipeline was a solution to the water deficit within greater Gaborone.

He said contrary to a perception that the project was a duplication of the North South Carrier (NSC), the project was in fact meant to distribute borehole water to greater Gaborone and not raw water from Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong dams to the southern part of the country.

He said the 100km pipeline was meant to augment the stressed NSC pipeline that was shared by Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong dams,

"This is a completely new project that carries borehole water, and therefore it needed a separate pipeline from the one that carries raw water from Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong. This is to say that the 100km pipeline is not a duplication of the NSC, it is intended to carry borehole water and NSC carries water which needs to be treated." he stated.

Furthermore, Mr Moatlhodi said WUC was embarking on a number of projects intended to solve water woes around the country.He said there were major long-term water pipeline projects around the country intended to solve water problems so that the corporation did not rely on the treated water as well as a good water source in times when there were no rains.

Meanwhile, Mr Phiri said the project was delivered on time though the project was marred by controversy from the onset.

"I have brought in infrastructure that enabled me to deliver the project on time," he said.

Source : BOPA