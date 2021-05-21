Botswana: Amos in Diamond League

Gaborone — As the Tokyo Olympic Games are fast approaching, Botswana's 800 metres specialist, Nijel Amos will test his readiness at the Wanda Doha Diamond League next Friday.

Amos, who is Botswana's medal prospect at the Olympic Games, is busy preparing for the competitions.

In an interview, he said he was looking forward to competing at the Wanda Diamond League after he did not participate in the circuit last year.

"Our preparations are going well so far. I raced 400m and I registered a good time and 1 500m for the first time in my career where I also registered a good time," he said.

Furthermore, Amos said he was getting the balance for 800m step by step, adding that Doha would be his first 800m race. He said his mission was to compete in the race he has not participated in for two years.

Track and field analyst, Omogolo Ramoroba said all eyes would be on Amos to win the race.He said the athlete was a seasoned campaigner with three Diamond League trophies in his cabinet and 16 Diamond League victories.

He noted that in 2019 in Doha, Amos won the competition in 1:44.29 outpacing Kenya's Emmanuel Korir and the USA's Donavan Braizer. He added that the encounter gave Amos the upper hand going into next Friday's competition.

Ramoroba said after five weeks of intensive altitude training, the Doha Diamond League meeting would be a good test to help Amos gauge his progress.

He said the athlete had a great time racing in Arizona recently where he ran 45.69s in 400m, just behind Kirani James who ran 44.88s.

According to Ramoroba, it demonstrated his readiness to take on the world, saying he felt Amos was ready to run below 1:43.00 which is David Rudisha's Wanda Doha Diamond League record.

"The Doha race is critical because it will help Amos test his tactics and label areas that needed amendments going into the Tokyo Olympics.

"Winning races is substantial for athletes because it is a confidence booster, but the most important thing is to finish the race healthy," he said.

Source : BOPA