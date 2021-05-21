Malawi: Tnm Introduces K1 Per Minute Calls

21 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Gladys Chingaipe

"The revision is designed to suit needs of our customers."

Customers of Malawi's pioneer mobile services provider, TNM Plc have every reason to smile as the operator has introduced voice calls for as low as K1 per minute.

The new low threshold voice call rates follow a revamp of TNM's voice bundle cost structure and validity terms, according to Chief Marketing Officer, Frank Magombo.

Magombo said: "The revision affects the Yanga, Yofewa and Mtolo bundles and will see TNM sim card holders making calls at the lowest possible rates ranging from K1 to K28 per minute, and also being able to enjoy discounts for calls to other networks."

The Chief Marketing Officer, (CMO) Magombo said the adjustment aims to give customers peace of mind by providing them with longer talk-time and control over voice calls.

"Voice calls still matter. We have therefore revamped the Yanga voice bundles and put them under the Mwala Mwala platform to underline our serious commitment to provide our premium network service at affordable prices for different segments of voice customers.

"The revision is designed to suit the needs of our customers regardless of their economic or social class since there will be something for everyone depending on their choices," he said.

Magombo said the adjustments enhance the benefit of calling at soft rates for both for TNM to TNM (on net calls) and TNM to other network (offnet calls).

He explained that the change on Yofewa sees the flat rate cut from K65 per minute to K28 per minute reflecting a reduction by 57 percent.

TNM has also introduced dynamic bundles that offer calls for as low as K1 per minute and made changes on its standard bundles ranging from introduction of additional all network bundles, and shifting time of use for other bundles.

"We have enhanced our Yanga brand by introduction of dynamic voice bundles of three-tiers namely; Yanga 60, Yanga 30 and Yanga 10 and these will offer customers up to 80 percent discount on On-Net calls," he said.

To subscribe to Yofewa customers need to dial *365# while new Yanga Voice Bundles customers will buy by dialing *150*2#.

