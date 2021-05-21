Zimbabwe: Dynamos Register 28 Players for 2021 Season

HARARE giants Dynamos have set the stage for football resumption in this country after announcing their 28-man squad ahead of the start of the season-opening Chibuku Super Cup.

The squad, announced by coach Tonderai Ndiraya, features a host of new players signed during the coronavirus lockdown, which disrupted domestic football for over a year.

DeMbare will be led by Partson Jaure and they have retained few of their experienced players like Godknows Murwira and Ali Joseph Maliselo.

The Glamour Boys have parted ways with the likes of Kudzanai Dhemere, Ngandu Mangala, Munyaradzi Diya, Nkosi Mhlanga, Byron Madzokere, Albert Manenji, Tawanda Chisi, Lennox Mutsetse and goalkeeper Simba Chinani.

Ndiraya, however, is happy with the coming in of other seasoned players like Sylvester Appiah, David Temwanjira, Trevor Mavhunga, Barnabas Mushunje, Newman Sianchali, King Nadolo, Shadreck Nyahwa, Jean Mutudza, Tinashe Makanda, Frank Makarati and former Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

"We literally have a new squad, if you ask me. We brought in quite a number of new players in 2020 but those guys never got to play together. Then this year we brought in five experienced players and three youngsters from Prince Edward Academy," said Ndiraya.

Luke Musikiri and speedsters Bill Antonio and Hamilton Gomba are the junior players signed from prince Edward Academy.

Dynamos squad:

Goalkeepers: Taimon Mvula, Geoffrey Chitsumba, Wellington Mangena.

Defenders: Patson Jaure (c), Godknows Murwira, Frank Makarati, Emmanuel Jalai, Tinotenda Muringai, Sylvester Appiah, Tendaishe Magwaza, Arnold Munyaradzi Mawadza.

Midfielders: Ali Joseph Maliselo, Tinotenda Chiunye, Tanaka Chidhobha, Jarrison Junior Selemani, King Nadolo, Trevor Mavhunga, Barnabas Mushunje, Juan Mutudza, Shadreck Nyahwa, Luke Musikiri, Antonio Bill, Hamilton Gomba.

Strikers: Albert Eonde, Newman Sianchali, John Takunda Mawarire, Tinashe Makanda, David Temwanjira.