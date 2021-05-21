Nigeria: Governors, Emefiele Disagree Over Loan Repayment

21 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Thursday at the virtual National Economic Council meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, disagreed over the repayment of the budget support facilities obtained by the states.

Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the NGF, through its chairman and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, requested that the loan repayment, due in May, be deferred.

Akande said but Emefiele emphasized the importance of the timely repayment of loans, especially those owed to commercial banks, indicating the challenges inherent in a further delay in payment, including audit concerns.

Emefiele, according to the statement, insisted that the repayment of the loans resume this month.

Akande said Osinbajo assured that he would soon meet with representatives of the state governors, Emefiele and the Finance Minister to resolve the issue.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.