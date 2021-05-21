Nigeria: Governors, Emefiele Disagree Over Loan Repayment

The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Thursday at the virtual National Economic Council meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, disagreed over the repayment of the budget support facilities obtained by the states.

Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the NGF, through its chairman and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, requested that the loan repayment, due in May, be deferred.

Akande said but Emefiele emphasized the importance of the timely repayment of loans, especially those owed to commercial banks, indicating the challenges inherent in a further delay in payment, including audit concerns.

Emefiele, according to the statement, insisted that the repayment of the loans resume this month.

Akande said Osinbajo assured that he would soon meet with representatives of the state governors, Emefiele and the Finance Minister to resolve the issue.