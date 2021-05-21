Liberia: Sen. Prince Johnson's Mdr Says the Embassy's Statement On Its Political Leader Is Travesty of Justice

Monrovia — Senator Prince Johnson's Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) has termed the United States Embassy press statement Wednesday as a travesty of justice and accused the embassy of being a hypocrite.

In reaction to Senator Johnson's ascendency as chairman of the Senate committee on Defense and Intelligence, the US embassy branded the Nimba County senator as a "notorious warlord whose gross human rights violations during the country's fourteen-year civil wars are well documented".

The embassy, in a press statement, wondered why the Liberian Senate would see it fit to elevate Senator Johnson to a leadership role - particularly in the area in which he has done Liberia the most harm -- creates doubts as to the seriousness of the Senate as a steward of Liberia's defense and security.

"The U.S. government is proud of our longstanding partnership with the Ministry of National Defense and Armed Forces of Liberia which will continue -- but we can have no relationship with Senator Johnson," the Embassy said.

But the MDR in a reaction said the characterization of its political leader by the embassy as "notorious warlord" is an affront to the people of Nimba County in whose interests Senator Johnson was defending during the civil wars.

The party also slammed the US embassy for raising "unnecessary alarm" over the ascendency of Senator Johnson to such committee when he had served similar committee during the tenure of former president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and had a cordial relationship with former United States Ambassador to Liberia Linda Thomas Greenfield while serving on such committee.

"This is not the first time Senator Johnson has chaired this committee. In 2005, he chaired this committee and worked closely with former United States Ambassador to Liberia," the release noted.

The election of Senator Johnson to chair the statutory committee in the Senate has generated debates in Liberia with many criticizing members of the Senate for allowing the Nimba County senator elected unopposed.

The Liberty Party, one of four political parties making up the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), has distanced itself from the eleventh-hour withdrawal from the race of its partisan and Lofa County Senator, Steve Zargo.

The party's chairman, Musu Hassan Bility, on Wednesday termed the Lofa County senator's decision to withdraw in the eleventh-hour, when he had already been assured of the slot by menbers of CPP, as a blow to the quest for the establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court.

Bility, in a press statement, said: "The Liberty Party is appalled by the eleventh-hour withdrawal of Senator Zargo from the race for the chairmanship of the Senate's committee on National Defense and Security".