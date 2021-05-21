Liberia: 'Liberty Party Betrayed Me' - Sen. Steve Zargo Explains Why He Backed Off Senate Committee Election

21 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Senator Steve Zargo (LP-Lofa County) says his last minutes withdrawal from the Senate leadership election to give Senator Prince Johnson (NDR-Nimba Couty) a free ride to the position was because of betrayal from members of his party.

According to the Lofa lawmaker, he was not sure whether he would have won had he gone into the election because his own political leader, Senator Nyonble Karnga-Lawrence, and colleague Darius Dillon would not have voted him.

Senator Zargo withdrew last minute into the election for the position of chairman on the Senate Committee on National Security and Defense and promised to work as co-chair to Prince Johnson of Nimba County a former rebel general.

Senator Zargo: "Liberty party has betrayed me. Let me be honest: you remember when I contested the Pro-Temp position? My own political leader never supported me; she was the campaigner for Sen. Armah Jallah. What guarantee I had that I would have won this election or Senator Karnga and Dillon would have voted me? To some extent, the election was influenced and as a member of the ECOWAS parliament, I thought I will spend more time out of the country so I settled for the Co-Chair position.

"I opted for the co-chair position after I realized I would not have won. It was not based on any negotiation. I felt gonging for the chairmanship I would not have won. There are hidden hands in this country who are willing to ensure that JNB doesn't appear on the CPP ticket.

"They removed me from the LP chat room, a group I created. I am a brain child of the CPP. This year, because they know we will be finding a political leader based on voter perception survey, or consensus, now they cannot have Zargo in the party. They want to demonize me so I become irrelevant."

Condemned by Party

The Liberty Party in a press release said, it was appalled by the eleventh-hour, unilateral withdrawal of its immediate past National Chairman from the race for the chairmanship of the Senate's Committee on Defense and National Security.

A LP press statement issued early Thursday, May 20, 2021, stated that Senator Zargo's unexpected withdrawal, which paved the way for the unchallenged election of Senator Prince Johnson to this position, is a disappointment to the CPP Legislative Caucus especially so since, prior to the election, the CPP Legislative Caucus agreed to support Senator Zargo as Chair of the Committee on Defense and National Security.

Liberty Party stated that it sees Senator Zargo's action as a downright push back at the efforts of Liberians, both home and abroad, towards the establishment of the war and Economic Crimes Court to end the culture of impunity in Liberia.

"It is irrefutable that the election of Senator Johnson to chair such an influential committee undermines calls for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court to prosecute warlords for the atrocities meted out against Liberians during the Liberian civil conflict," the party stated.

"As an institution highly acclaimed for adherence to the rule of law, Liberty Party wishes to distance itself from Senator Zargo's action against the consensus of the CPP Legislative Caucus. Liberty Party also wishes to inform all of its supporters who continue to cry aloud for the establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia, both home and abroad, of its commitment to the fight for justice for victims of the Civil War."

