West Africa: ECOWAS Commission Solicits Media's Input in Ongoing Review of Draft Ecowas Vision 2050

Monrovia — The Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Madam Finda E.M. Koroma has hailed the media as a valuable partner in the development and implementation of policies aimed at addressing challenges grappling the sub-region.

Speaking through a proxy at the opening ceremony of a two-day consultative meeting with key media institutions in West Africa on the ECOWAS Vision 2050 in Monrovia on Thursday, Madam Koroma said a strong media sector which is adequately resourced would produce better development outcomes in the region.

"The media are vital sentinels of our societies, providing information, ensuring citizens have access to diverse opportunities, and most time clarifying complex issues to citizens," Madam Koroma said. "The media and social networks are therefore valuable allies in both development and the implementation of policies."

She said the meeting is aimed at presenting the Vision 2050 and its pillars to the main media actors in the region and ask for their input, complete the collection of aspirations and determine how ECOWAS and the media can partner to improve the visibility of ECOWAS development actions, specifically during the implementation of the ECOWAS Vision 2050.

Officials say the Vision 2050 is a fully integrated community of peoples in a peaceful, prosperous region with strong institutions that respect fundamental freedoms and work towards inclusive and sustainable development.

Giving background of the vision, Madam Koroma recounted that in December 2018, the ECOWAS Commission initiated a new process for the development of another long-term regional development agenda, called ECOWAS Vision 2050.

This, she said, was conceived with the aim of building on the successes of the Vision 2020, while charting a new development path for the next 30 years, based on ECOWAS' contemporary development issues and the aspirations of the community's citizens.

To achieve this, she said the ECOWAS Council of Ministers instructed as a matter of best practice, that a participatory and inclusive process is used in the drafting process, to ensure that the Vision 2050 reflects the needs and aspirations of the people.

The ECOWAS Commission has since 2020 engaged various stakeholder groups such as traditional leaders, women, youth, civil society and local government leaders, and is still in the process of engaging other relevant groups, according to her.

The consultation in Monrovia, she noted, is in continuation of the engagement process.

"It is with this background that we are meeting here today to present the draft vision to you, our stakeholders in the media, to ensure that your inputs are collated and appropriately reflected in the final Vision document."

"The ECOWAS Commission," she added, "appreciates and values this amplifying effect of the media on socio-economic development and wishes to build on it during the development and implementation of the ECOWAS Vision 2050."

On behalf of the Commission President, Jean-Claude BROU, the Vice President said she was honor to welcome the delegates to the 'beautiful and resilient city of Monrovia' for the consultative meeting with media organizations. She expressed 'deep gratitude' to President George Manneh Weah and the Liberian Government and people for the constant support to the ECOWAS Commission which allows the Commission to continuously carry out its duties and deliver despite difficulties created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also commended Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. and the Minister of Information, Ledgerhood Rennie for gracing the meeting.

Delving into the Vision

Meanwhile, the Vision 2050 consists of five pillars, and they include (1) A community of people fully inclusive of women, youth and children; (2) A fully integrated and prosperous region; (3) A secure, stable and peaceful region; (4) A region with strong integration and respect for the rule of law and fundamental freedoms; and (5) the transformation and sustainable development of the region.

The consultation, which is currently ongoing at a local hotel in Monrovia brought together scores of journalists including the Director-General of the Liberia Broadcasting System, Estelle Liberty Kemoh and the BCC's correspondent in Sierra Leone, Umaru Fofana.