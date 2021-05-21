Liberia: TipMe, My Watchman Sign Agreement for Customers to Pay for Their Emergency Response Service Using E-Money System

21 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — TipMe, an electronic payment service provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with My Watchman, a new mobile app with 24 hours secured monitoring and emergency dispatch command center.

Liberia is the first country on the African Continent to implement TipMe digital revolution in mobile money wallet, online voucher purchases, bill payment services, online international remittances, business services, salary payments, and eCommerce platform.

The My Watchman app is a registered trademark of Advanced Converged Technologies LLC (ACT), a technology company with regional offices in Liberia. It showcases a smarter and safer way to protect family and property with access to help anywhere and anytime.

My Watch offers Fire Accident Service, Medical Service, Security Alert, Domestic Violence, and the newest service which happens to be the Road Side Assistance.

The partnership will allow individuals who have downloaded the My Watchman app, pay for the emergency services using TipMe electronic platform.

The Sales Manager of TipMe, Reindorf Haligah, said the agreement signed by TipMe and My Watchman will enable customers to pay for the service of My Watchman without stress.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.