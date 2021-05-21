Liberia: TipMe, My Watchman Sign Agreement for Customers to Pay for Their Emergency Response Service Using E-Money System

Monrovia — TipMe, an electronic payment service provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with My Watchman, a new mobile app with 24 hours secured monitoring and emergency dispatch command center.

Liberia is the first country on the African Continent to implement TipMe digital revolution in mobile money wallet, online voucher purchases, bill payment services, online international remittances, business services, salary payments, and eCommerce platform.

The My Watchman app is a registered trademark of Advanced Converged Technologies LLC (ACT), a technology company with regional offices in Liberia. It showcases a smarter and safer way to protect family and property with access to help anywhere and anytime.

My Watch offers Fire Accident Service, Medical Service, Security Alert, Domestic Violence, and the newest service which happens to be the Road Side Assistance.

The partnership will allow individuals who have downloaded the My Watchman app, pay for the emergency services using TipMe electronic platform.

The Sales Manager of TipMe, Reindorf Haligah, said the agreement signed by TipMe and My Watchman will enable customers to pay for the service of My Watchman without stress.