Liberia: U.S.$ 300, 000 Clinic Construction Underway in Thinker Village Community

Monrovia — Progress is being made on a new state-of-the-art clinic in the Thinker Village community being constructed by a Liberian residing in the United States of America, Miss Patricia Verdier.

Miss Verdier said her desire to construct a clinic stemmed from a situation that occurred at the Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town a few years ago that resulted in the amputation of a child." This is the story that really hurts me and also pushes me to get into this. It is being two years now, a lady gave birth to a baby boy at the Redemption Hospital in Monrovia, a nurse on duty tried to get blood from the child but tied a glove on the leg of a child and forgot apparently forgot that it left on the child's leg for a day or two which prevented the child's blood from flowing through the leg when the mother noticed that her child's condition was worsening, she asked the nurse what was going on, nobody responded to her.

Later the baby and the mother were transferred to the John F. Kennedy Hospital owned and operated by the government. After several medical treatments, texts, and examination, the baby's leg was amputated just from the nurse's mistake," she said.

"Then the parents asked, why our child's leg was amputated and no one gave any answer because they had no money to hire a lawyer to seek justice for the child. And that touched my heart and inspired me to provide quality and better health services to my country, my community, and people"

"Another story again is her own mom who was sick, went to the hospital and she had to sit on a chair to get an IV and others were sitting on the floor to get treatment because there were no beds, very discouraging. One more hospital can make a difference".

"I want to build a clinic to help my country, my community, and the people that made me who I'm today. I want to put lives first, save lives before money, this is my vision and passion for this work".

Valued at over $300, 000, the eighteen-bedroom clinic, according to Miss Verdier, will help address the needs of the community and surrounding areas and create jobs for Liberians.

She said having access to a state-of-the-art clinic with trained staffwill significantly decrease deaths from malaria and other sicknesses.

Miss Verdier said the clinic when completed will serve a community of over 5,000 people, of which one-third are children.

The project manager, Anthony L. Dogba, urged Liberians home and abroad to join Miss. Verdier complete the clinic, adding that when completed it would save the life of many Liberians.

"On behalf of Miss. Verdier, I"m calling Liberians and humanitarian institutions to support this project".

Dogba, however, urged community residents to support the work in whatever means possible in speeding up the project noting that the project when completed will reduce the difficulties of pregnant women, children in accessing ELWA hospital at night while in critical condition, especially at night.