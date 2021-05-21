Liberia: The Audacity of Ex-Warlord Prince Johnson and His MDR Party

21 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
editorial By Lennart Dodoo

VICTIMS OF LIBERIA'S BLOODY civil war must be turning in their graves following damning assertions from the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction(MDR), the political party of former warlord-turned Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

THE PARTY, in a statement Thursday took the US embassy to task after it raised concerns over Senator Johnson's appointment as Chair of the Senate Committee on Defense and Intelligence.

DESCRIBING THE US EMBASSY statement as a travesty of justice, Mr. Johnson's party went as far as accusing the US of being a hypocrite.

THE US EMBASSY IN MONROVIA on Wednesday slammed Senator Johnson's appointment, branding the Nimba County senator as a "notorious warlord whose gross human rights violations during the country's fourteen-year civil wars are well documented".

IN A STATEMENT, the embassy, wondered why the Liberian Senate would see it fit to elevate Senator Johnson to a leadership role - particularly in the area in which he has done Liberia the most harm -- creates doubts as to the seriousness of the Senate as a steward of Liberia's defense and security. "The U.S. government is proud of our longstanding partnership with the Ministry of National Defense and Armed Forces of Liberia which will continue -- but we can have no relationship with Senator Johnson," the Embassy said.

IN A RATHER DISJOINTED response Thursday, Senator Johnson's MDR said the characterization of its political leader by the embassy as "notorious warlord" is an affront to the people of Nimba County in whose interests Senator Johnson was defending during the civil wars.

THE MDR also slammed the US embassy for raising "unnecessary alarm" over the ascendency of Senator Johnson to such committee when he had served similar committee during the presidency of former president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and had a cordial working relationship with former United States Ambassador to Liberia Linda Thomas Greenfield.

IT IS RATHER DISGUSTING that Senator Johnson and his MDR would play politics with an issue that has brought so much pain and suffering to the people of Liberia.

INNOCENT LIVES WERE LOST during a bloody civil war, during which Mr. Johnson, then a warlord with the ruthless and barbaric Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia, wreaked havoc and killed scores of Liberians who had nothing to do with his so-called protection of Nimba or liberation from Samuel Doe.

IN FACT, MOST OF THOSE killed by Johnson and his forces were killed in Monrovia where Mr. Johnson's base was located.

