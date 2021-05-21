Liberia: Gender Ministry Social Cash Transfer Program Poised to Stimulate Economic Activities in Slum Communities

21 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Aurelius Butter, the National Coordinator for the Liberia Social Safety Nets Project at the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection says he is optimistic that the Social Cash Transfer Program will benefit families who have been hit seriously by the impact of COVID-19.

Butter during community outreach in Jallah Town Wednesday told journalists that in response to the economic impact of COVID-19, the government found it befitting to provide some level of assistance to people in the slum communities.

The National Coordinator for the Liberia Social Safety Nets Project said communities were selected on "multi demission poverty" -places of high Rick of flooding, low income or low infrastructures, or low access to public facilities.

"We are trying to work with 10 communities across Monrovia. In those communities, we do a universal approach. Which means we cover all legitimate households in those communities," he said.

The Social Cash Transfer Program is being sponsored by UKaid. The maximum amount a household is expected to receive is USD$90.

The National Coordinator for the Liberia Social Safety Nets Project said the original estimate for the project was USD$3.5 million.

"As of today, we have only spent USD$2.5 million," Butter said.

He added: "The people are the economy. The ability to send your kids to school, to put food on the table, the ability to have transportation to move around, is what they called economy. You can use a lot of big, big words to fix these things but at the end of the day, if you cannot put food on the table, that means your economy does not exist, there is no economic activity."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.