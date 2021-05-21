Liberia: German Mineral Company Assures Liberia of the Reactivation of Mining Business, Doctors to Liberia Program

21 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Given the urgent need to revitalize and realign reform efforts, particularly in the mining and health sectors, a German gold mining company, Thesaurum Gold Exploration Ltd, pledged to support the government in funding the mining business for small miners and in strengthening the health system of the country.

The German investment company made a declaration on Thursday to reactivate the "Doctors to Liberia" program in order to contribute to the development of a resilient health sector in the country as part of its social responsibility.

"The company will also bring doctors from Germany to Liberia and take over the costs for the doctors, the drugs and the sick," said the declaration, signed by Richie Engl, CEO and Jürgen Bertram.

Thesaurum Gold Exploration Ltd also announced in its statement that it has acquired all licenses and mining rights and that it has signed a final joint venture with the claimant.

"The goal is to start active (full) mining operations from October," the statement said.

As part of other social tasks of the company, more than 400 jobs are to be created, the staff trained to the teeth and a better life created.

