South Africa: Media Statement - Cogta Committee Chairperson Welcomes Appointment of Former Deputy Chief Justice to Review Election Date

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Ms Faith Muthambi, has welcomed the appointment of former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead a review of whether current conditions will enable South Africa to hold free and fair local government elections in October.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), Mr Glen Mashinini, today announced the appointment of the former Deputy Chief Justice Moseneke to head the review.

Ms Muthambi said: "We welcome the decision of the IEC to review the conditions to ensure that the local government elections do not take place in conditions that will compromise the principle of free and fair elections. We are noting that the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic threatens everything, including conditions for elections."