South Africa: Employment and Labour Inspection Blitz Heads to the Eastern Cape

21 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

In recognition of Workers' Month, the Department of Employment and Labour, in the Eastern Cape, has embarked on blitz inspections and advocacy sessions focusing on the wholesale and retail sectors.

In a statement, the department said the programme, which commenced on 11 May, started in Graaff-Reinet with inspectors conducting blitz inspections and an advocacy session, which saw 25 employees in attendance at Zizamele Community Hall.

"The Blitz inspections continue this week; 18 - 21 May 2021, in Aliwal North. On 21 May 2021, the departmental Provincial Executive Committee will accompany inspectors as they conduct an inspection at Pick 'n Pay, Aliwal North," said the department in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an advocacy session was conducted on Thursday at Greenslade Hall in Aliwal North.

Employees in the wholesale and retail sector will be educated on the Sectoral Determination 9, which focuses on wholesale and retail, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Unemployment Insurance Act, National Minimum Wage Act, Compensation of Injuries and Diseases Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act.

"These information sessions are done to influence compliance with labour laws and the department will assist non-compliant employers and act against those who flout labour laws.

"The wholesale and retail sector is considered as one of the most vulnerable and this was more exposed during the hard lockdown. These platforms will ensure that employee rights are not infringed and that compliance with labour legislations is encouraged," said Chief Director for Provincial Operations, Nomfundo Douw-Jack.

Employers and employees who have further enquiries regarding labour legislation are reminded to contact the Aliwal North Labour Centre for further assistance.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.