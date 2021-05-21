Zimbabwe: Rhinos Return to Gonarezhou After 3 Decades

21 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Masvingo — World-acclaimed Gonarezhou National Park in the south eastern part of Zimbabwe will this year become home to rhinoceroses for the first time in almost 30 years as re-introduction of the endangered animal in the habitat is now underway.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) says the introduction of the animals will help scale up Gonarezhou's profile as an eminent tourist destination in Zimbabwe.

The authority's spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo refused to divulge the exact number of rhinos that will be translocated to the habitat for security reasons.

Mr Farawo said Zimparks is upbeat about re-introducing the animals, targeted by poachers for their precious horns, would boost interest in Gonarezhou by visitors.

This is the third attempt to stock rhinos in Gonarezhou with the animals having become extinct in the park in the early to mid 1990s owing to rampant poaching.

The extinction of the rhinos in Gonarezhou almost three decades ago was exacerbated by the Renamo war in neighbouring Mozambique which forced the closure of the park to the public only to be re-opened in 1994.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.