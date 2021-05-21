Malawi: MEC to Address 23 Year Old Constituency and Ward Boundaries Anomalies

20 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says the review of constituency and ward boundaries the Commission is intending to conduct will address the anomalies that have crept in the past 23 years.

MEC Chairperson Dr. Chifundo Kachale disclosed that the anomalies created a situation whereby some constituencies have more than 10 times eligible voters than others contrary to section 76 (2) (a) of the Constitution.

Kachale made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday during an interface with the media on the review process.

He said the Constitution provides that the determination of constituency boundaries must ensure that constituencies contain approximately equal numbers of voters eligible to vote subject only to population density, ease of communication and existing administrative areas.

"This year, the Commission is ready and set to conduct this comprehensive exercise to ensure that the constituencies and ward boundaries conform with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi. This exercise is very important, yet it has been outstanding for so long. The last comprehensive exercise was in 1998 when new constituencies were created, and some existing boundaries reviewed," he said.

But Kachale was quick to admit the sensitivity of the process as perceptions and accusations of gerrymandering are bound to come from political players.

However, he assured that the Commission will follow the law to ensure fairness and impartiality.

"The Commission will take all precautionary measures to ensure that all stakeholders are given adequate information of the process. To that effect, the Commission started with meeting presidents of political parties and their executive members. The Commission also engaged the civil society organisations, traditional leaders, government departments and agencies, members of Parliament and the academia," he said.

Kachale stated that the Commission does not anticipate that any council will lose an existing constituency from this exercise, but gaining additional ones in some instances.

He asked media houses to help the Commission in relaying correction information and messages on the exercise.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.