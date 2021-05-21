Malawi: High Court Grants Sumbuleta Bail

20 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Gladys Chingaipe

"We're still waiting for documentary evidence."

The High Court has granted bail to the deposed former Director General for the State-run Broadcaster MBC Aubrey Sumbuleta.

Judge Chifundo Kachale granted Sumbuleta the bail in Blantyre on Thursday during a hearing after the accused who spent weeks in the cooler on remand applied for a bail.

Sumbuleta who is accused of six counts bordering on Indecent Assault and Abuse of Office has been released on conditions that he pays a sum of K500, 000 cash bond and also produce two sureties each bonded at K250, 000.

Sumbuleta has also been ordered to surrender title documents for his Mpingwe Plot.

Further, the court ordered that Sumbuleta Should be reporting at Limbe Police every Monday until the conclusion of the case.

"You must surrender all your travel documents and should be notifying Limbe Police when travelling outside Blantyre except when appearing before the court in Lilongwe.

One of the lawyers representing Sumbuleta, Gift Katundu says they are still waiting for documentary evidence from the State to start preparing for the case.

Malawi Human Rights Commission in its investigation report recommended that Sumbuleta be arrested and be prosecuted for sexual related offences.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.