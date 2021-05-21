Angola: Former National Soccer Team Coach Ruben Garcia Dies

Luanda — Former football coach, Argentinean Rúben Garcia, died this Thursday in Luanda, victim of disease, at the age of 82.

According to a close source, Ruben Garcia died in the afternoon in a hospital unit in the Angolan capital, where he was hospitalised.

Ruben Garcia won the first edition of the Angolan Cup for Benguela club 1° Maio in 1982, a year after arriving in the country.

As a player, the Argentinean married to an Angolan citizen, represented the Portuguese teams Belenenses, Penafiel, Farense and the Spaniards Extremadura.

After leaving training, he became a commentator on Angolan radio and television, and regularly attended sporting and cultural events.

