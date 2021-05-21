Angola: Journalist José Meireles Dies

Luanda — Angolan journalist José Meireles, of Edições Novembro, died Thursday in Luanda, victim of illness, announced a source from the company that owns the daily newspaper Jornal de Angola.

According to the source, the professional died on his way to a hospital in the country's capital.

José Meireles was, until the time of his death, the society editor of the Jornal de Angola. He was, among other duties, head of reporting for the newspaper and press attaché at the Angolan embassy to Nigeria.

He also worked for the newspaper O País.

