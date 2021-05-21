Namibia: Retired Runner Tjitunga Now Chasing Criminals

Former Welwitschia 77 Athletics Club runner Joseph Tjitunga was a determined and colourful competitor ever since he entered the Namibian long-distance scene in high school.

The Windhoek-born athlete also held the third-fastest time for a Namibian marathon runner and boasts an impressive CV with regards to international participation.

Despite representing Namibia at the Commonwealth Games, World Championships and the Olympic Games, it is strange that the former A Shipena Secondary School pupil only received one Sportsman of the Year nomination in 1996.

Tjitunga competed for Namibia at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States (US), in the men's marathon, where he finished 76th out of 124 competitors.

As of 2006, Tjitunga held the third-fastest time for a Namibian marathon runner.

He also represented the country at two International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 1995 and in Athens, Greece, in 1997.

"I can't explain my experience at the Olympics Games in the US. It is not an exaggeration when the media worldwide describes it as one of the most extravagant games in Olympic history. It was a real eye opener to be part of such a spectacular event where even the facilities were world class. You can't describe the super field of athletes I had to compete against. I gave it my all, but could only finish 76th out of 124 runners," Tjitunga says.

Tjitunga, who also speaks fondly about his participation in the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, considers the 2 hours, 15 minutes he clocked in 1996 during a Olympics qualifying marathon at Swakopmund as the best race of his running career.

Tjitunga started running from an early age, but "it was during my years at St Barnabas that I started running seriously and competed in the cross-country with my childhood friends like Bob Nunuhe and Wella Kauova under athletics coach Leva Ndjiruete, who also played soccer for African Stars at the time".

Real competition started when he went to A Shipena Secondary School and found himself in the company of prominent junior athletes like Elizabeth Mongudhi-Leino, Rauna Paulus, Petrus Ndara, Ester Haixwema and Manager Mundjua.

He describes athletics guru Hannes von Holtz, his mentor at Welwitschia 77 Athletics Club and German national Willi Gernemann, who was appointed Namibian coach in the late 90s, as the people who had the biggest influence on his career.

According to him, Von Holtz was a great motivator and put in time and effort to see his athletes shine, while Gernemann brought professionalism and dynamism to Namibian athletes.

"I cannot go without mentioning Keith Allies, who introduced the Pepsi Cross-Country Series with cash prizes. That gave athletes a competitive edge," Tjitunga says.

He is one of a few local runners who hold the distinction of beating long-distance champion Luketz Swartbooi, after he condemned the World Championships in Athletics' silver medallist into second place in the Mariental Street Mile.

CRIME PAYS

Tjitunga is married to Menethe, and the couple has two children together.

The former marathon star also has three children from previous relationships.

Tjitunga is a crime-scene head at the Namibian Police in the Otjikoto region, and is stationed at Omuthiya.

"Police life has become an integral part of my life," he says.

And like with any job, working as a police officer comes with several challenges.

"There are two types of people in the community: Those looking for help from the police, and those who mock and tease police officers when they are not in need," Tjitunga says.

"I completed my first detective course in 2001 and was transferred to places like Opuwo, Okongo and Oshakati, and I returned to the city with the rank of sergeant two in 2006. I started training colleagues in the scene of crime subdivision until 2014."

Thitunga's work was rewarded with another promotion to the position of warrant officer 1, and a transfer to Tsumeb in 2014.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was sent for training courses to Botswana and India, and on a peacekeeping mission to Sudan in 2017 where he helped to train the local police force.

He says the Namibian delegation was based in Juba in India's Benju province, where even young children were carrying weapons in the streets as if they were toys.

"That country was completely upside down when we went there, and it didn't look as if the war was going to stop any time soon. We experienced scenes of absolute chaos and anarchy there," he says.

Tjitunga is also the police's sport officer for the Otjikoto region.

The retired runner says he misses his gruelling training regimen - particularly the training camps that were sponsored by the local mines.

"Those were very good times. We were competing against each other, but we were also looking after each other," he says.

Tjitunga advises athletes to make sacrifices if they want to reach the top.

"Youngsters should start training together and drive one another to the top," he says.