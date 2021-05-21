Namibia: Intriguing Rugby Clashes in Store

Some exciting matches lie in store in this weekend's Rugby Premier League as the early leaders FNB Unam look to increase their lead over the chasing pack.

Unam, who are the only unbeaten team left in the competition and top of the log on 15 points from three matches, play host to FNB Rehoboth, who are fifth on nine points.

Rehoboth, who are now coached by long-serving loose-forward Johann Wohler, have played all their matches at home so far, winning two and losing one.

They got off to a good start with victories against FNB Kudus (25-13) and FNB Wanderers (18-12), but on 24 April suffered a comprehensive 45-15 defeat to FNB Western Suburbs.

They will be thoroughly tested tomorrow against a Unam side that already look like champions in the making.

They beat United 19-9 in a match stopped early in the second half due to fighting, and were pushed all the way before beating Grootfontein 31-20 away.

Their full force, however, was on display in their last match when they thumped Reho Falcon 83-16 away, scoring 13 tries in the process.

Johan Diergaardt, back at the helm, following his resignation as national coach in December last year, is busy shaping a new squad to try and revive their glory years when they won the league from 2015 to 2017.

Several of that championship-winning squad are still available like Berry Gande, Kami Mieze, Sunday Haitembu, Shareave Titus, Camlo Martin and Lorenzo Louis, but they have been strengthened by several exciting youngsters like captain Prince Gaoseb and fullback Chad Plato, who both represented Namibia at the 2019 World Cup, fly half Delron Brandt and winger Oderich Mouton.

Diergaardt said he was expecting a tough onslaught from Rehoboth.

"I'm sure they will come very hard at us. We have set a good standard and the other teams are always extra motivated and raise their game when they play us. But our team is growing and developing, their fitness and conditioning is good, and we will be ready," he said.

Ï think it will be a good match and it will be nice to have some fans back as well, they will help create an atmosphere," he added.

Second-placed Suburbs were due to host sixth-placed Trustco United, but the match was postponed yesterday afternoon, due to Covid cases in the United squad.

Third-placed Wanderers face a tough task away to Grootfontein, who have been the surprise package of the league so far.

In their debut season, and notwithstanding the long distances they have to travel, they beat Reho Falcon 52-26 at home and United 41-31 away, and will be formidable opponents for Wanderers on their home turf.

They have a strong pack, of which several players were invited to last weekend's national trials, and an inspirational captain in flanker Wicus Jacobs, who was a noticeable absentee at the trials due to work commitments.

Wanderers have blown hot and cold, beating Suburbs 24-12 and Kudus 48-22, but losing 18-12 to Rehoboth, and still need to establish themselves as serious title contenders.

In tomorrow's final match, seventh-placed Kudus host bottom-of-the-log Reho Falcon, in a game that both teams will target for a win to move off the bottom of the log.