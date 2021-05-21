Namibia: Billions Needed for Project Preparation

Namibia has around N$330 billion in savings, at the same time the country is facing huge funding gaps in various sectors.

According to the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) 2019/20 annual report, there is a strong demand for project preparation funding (PPF).

"Demand for PPF remained strong, with a project pipeline amounting to a total cost of around N$4 billion," the report said.

Despite the government forcing asset managers to bring 45% of their assets/domestic savings home, most of the investment in the country needs different type of capital.

The report indicated that despite the bank not having project preparation funds in 2019/20, DBN, has updated guidelines - in particular the implementation of a steering committee to oversee preparation activities for each project.

According to DBN "one of the key challenges encountered has been limited funds, which has constrained the bank's scope of involvement and origination activity".

Another key challenge was procedural delays in the implementation of some developmental projects.

The bank also highlighted that it could not allocate additional funds to the PPF, due to the challenging economic environment that prevented the transfer of a portion of declared dividends to the PPF.

DBN says it will seek external funding for their PPF, but until then, the bank will place emphasis on strengthening its structures and processes, and also establish and strengthen strategic partnerships.

SHIIMI'S PROMISE AND HPPII

As part of the second Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPPII) economic recovery effort, government will invest N$400 million through the project preparation fund and other mechanisms.

The HPPII is expected to unlock projects with a commercial value of more than N$27,7 billion with the potential to create over 42 000 jobs.

However, finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi has allocated only N$15 million for the establishment of the project preparation fund in 2021/22.

Is also not clear which institution will be the guardian of the PPF, although the Public-Private Partnership unit reported starting their own project preparation unit.

The ministry has also committed N$96 million over the medium term to support capital and PPP projects off-take.

According to DBN, a PPP ensures that projects with potentially high development impact are well planned, structured and packaged for successful financing and implementation.

The process ensures identification and elimination of major risks at the earliest possible time and maximises development opportunities by ensuring that projects are well-planned.

DBN explained that targeted preparation efforts increase the debt finance pipeline for the bank, and enables effective financing of projects in the sectors of national importance.

However, limited funds have constrained DBN's involvement and origination activity.

Moving forward the bank is exploring partnerships developing with Development Finance Institutions (DFI) to leverage its limited pool of funds, and project preparation expertise.

During 2019/20, DBN engaged several institutions to formalise partnerships.

For infrastructure projects there was a range of engagements, and securing partnerships for industrial projects proved to be much more challenging, the bank revealed.

"This was due to the fact that most DFIs are limited in their project preparation focus on industrial development," the bank reported.

For the current financial year, the DBN will identify finance institutions that have a strong focus on preparing industrial projects and are willing to formalise a partnership with the bank.

Despite billions needed in project preparation, the bank said the opening PPF balance for FY2020 was N$17,6 million, but with the significant origination activity in the prior year and subsequent funding committed, the available funds only amounted to N$756 000.

