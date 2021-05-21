Namibia: Landmark Test for Stance Against Gay Marriage

Two couples challenging the government's refusal to recognise same-sex marriages concluded outside Namibia are now waiting for three judges to announce their decision following a combined hearing of their cases in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Judges Hannelie Prinsloo, Orben Sibeya and Esi Schimming-Chase reserved their judgement after hearing oral arguments on two cases in which the government is being sued to have same-sex marriages concluded in other countries recognised in Namibia.

Prinsloo postponed the delivery of the court's judgement to 20 January next year, but added that the decision could be announced before then if it is available earlier.

In both matters, the court is being asked to declare that the marriage between a Namibian citizen and a non-Namibian spouse of the same sex is recognised in Namibia - something that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has so far refused to do.

In the one case before the court, Namibian citizen Johann Potgieter and his South African husband, Daniel Digashu, are suing the government to have their marriage, concluded in South Africa in 2015, recognised in Namibia.

They are also asking the court to declare that Digashu is Potgieter's spouse as envisaged in the Immigration Control Act - a status which would have the effect that he would not need to apply for a work or residence permit to be allowed to live with his husband and their adopted son in Namibia.

In the second case, a German citizen, Anita Seiler-Lilles, who married her Namibian spouse, who is also a woman, in Germany in 2017, is asking the court to declare that her marriage is recognised in Namibia and that she is the spouse of her Namibian partner.

Senior counsel Raymond Heathcote, representing the applicants in both matters, remarked during his address to the judges that the cases before the court are not about changing the law to make it legal for same-sex couples to get married in Namibia, but are about recognising such marriages celebrated elsewhere.

The answer to the issues raised in the two cases can be found in the Constitution, Heathcote said, adding: "This Constitution does not only tolerate, but celebrates diversity."

He argued that the Constitution gives men and women the right to get married without limitation due to their social status, and does not state who may marry whom.

Sexual orientation is also a social status, and is included under the concept of sex, which is one of the grounds on which the Constitution forbids discrimination, Heathcote argued as well.

He further argued there is nothing in Namibian law that says the country cannot accept marriages concluded in another country.

On behalf of the government, South African senior counsel Griffits Madonsela argued that the applicants' constitutional arguments flounder in the face of a Supreme Court judgement delivered 20 years ago in a case involving two women involved in a same-sex relationship.

In that case, two Supreme Court judges decided that same-sex relationships are not recognised on the same footing as heterosexual relationships in Namibia, and that people involved in same-sex unions are also not considered to be a family as protected by the Constitution.

The High Court is bound by that decision, and it would be best to leave the recognition of same-sex marriages for Namibia's parliament to decide, Madonsela argued.

He also argued that the Constitution does not have sexual orientation as a prohibited ground for discrimination.

On the Supreme Court's March 2001 decision, which dealt a blow to the gay-rights movement in Namibia, Heathcote argued that the remarks made about same-sex relationships in that judgement were not integral to the reasoning that led to the court's conclusion in that case, and as a result the High Court is not bound by the sentiments - which he said did not embrace the values in the Constitution - expressed in that judgement.

Heathcote, assisted by Japie Jacobs, was instructed by Carli Schickerling.

Madonsela was assisted by Tuhafeni Muhongo, on instructions from government lawyer Monique Meyer.