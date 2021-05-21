Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Has No Mandate to Determine Ziyambi's Fate - Sk Moyo

21 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Only President Emmerson Mnangagwa has a right to determine the future of underfire Ziyambi Ziyambi to continue as Justice Minister because Zanu PF does not appoint ministers.

This was the response from Zanu PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo while responding to media questions on the ruling party's position regarding last week's aggressive statements issued by an incensed Ziyambi who accused the judiciary in the country of being "captured".

His statements came after High Court judges had ruled the extension of former Chief Justice Luke Malaba's term of office by another five years was unconstitutional.

However, since Ziyambi's outbursts, there have been growing calls from various quarters led by lawyers and opposition leaders demanding his immediate removal as Justice Minister arguing the senior government official's "unguided" statements had created a constitutional crisis.

However, Moyo distanced Zanu PF from Ziyambi, who is the party's Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, claiming the party was not involved in what government ministers do as they served at the prerogative of Mnangagwa.

"Zanu PF does not appoint ministers. It's a prerogative of the President and, therefore, I am speaking generally that people must refrain from indulging in matters that they may not be very familiar with," Moyo said.

"We as a party are bound by that call. We are not going to be commenting on matters that are sub judice. So everybody is bound by that. So when it comes to the ministers, they are appointed by the President. It's his prerogative to act in a manner that he feels."

However, Moyo said Zanu PF "saluted" Mnangagwa for reasserting the independence of the judiciary following Ziyambi's last week's outburst.

"On the independence of the judiciary, we salute President ED Mnangagwa for his acknowledgment of and reassertion that the independence of the judiciary should never be tampered with even if people may respectively disagree with the judgments by the bench.

"As such, no one should be attacked at every level because the independence of the judiciary is sacrosanct. You have heard the President say the doctrine of separation of powers; that is the Executive, Parliament and the Judiciary remain wholesome. We advise the public to refrain from making unbridled statements on matters before the courts because they are sub judice.

