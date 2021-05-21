Nigeria: Agency, FCCPC to Block Access to Hazardous Goods

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to protect consumers from accessing and consuming hazardous goods and services, especially Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Barr. Tunde Irukera said the collaboration becomes important as they need biosafety agencies to be able to work in view of the provision of the law which established the agency.

He said the debate about food safety is raging and hence the need for credible science, adding that his agency lacks the lab to detect GMOs, so they will have to collaborate with the Biosafety agency to do that and resulting in the pact.

While noting that there is a market which does not comply with ensuring safety which is key, he said that can be undermining and questions the works of the agency.

With the entirety of our resources we look forward to partnering and working with you, he said.

The Director General of NBMA, Rufus Ebegba, said no product can get into the market without the knowledge of the FCCPC.

By partnering with other regulatory bodies, FCCPC can inform consumers if the product is safe for use, Ebegba added.

He said signing the MoU is important realizing the fact that every consumer right in the country is protected.

"Considering that GMOs have always been marked by controversies, there is a need to build the confidence of consumers in the adoption of these technologies, particularly the products that we consider safe."

Ebegba also said NBMA has granted several permits for food processing, vegetable oil production, among others.