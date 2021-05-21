Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Geared for 2023 Elections - Sk Moyo

21 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

ZANU PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo says the party is completing all ambitious projects it has set itself to undertaking in its 2018 election manifesto and nothing will stop the former liberation movement from winning the 2023 plebiscite.

Speaking during a press conference Thursday, SK Moyo said growth was being recorded in all sectors and it was a clear indication of the "seriousness" of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to deliver on own promises.

Among the achievements done by the government, Moyo spoke of rehabilitation of all roads, revamping the public transport system revamp, fighting corruption, and job creation.

"We agreed with the people through the (Zanu PF) manifesto that we were going to repair, rehabilitate and dualise roads and that is being done. We said we will develop a new transport system and indeed we revived ZUPCO and the results are there to see," said Moyo.

He added; "We said we are going to deal with corruption ruthlessly and the fight goes on. We said we are going to reform towards civil political engagements and shun hostility and it is going on under Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

"We promised we were going to create jobs and indeed, true to that, several jobs have been created in revived industries and manufacturing sector and even in the informal sector, a lot of jobs there must be recognised. We promised to reform the media and here you are all of you."

Moyo said the mentioned achievements were being made despite "illegal sanctions" imposed against Zimbabwe by the West.

"Every single commitment we have made under was the leadership of President Mnangagwa in the new dispensation despite the illegal sanctions."

He told journalists that because of the achievements undertaken by the governing party, Zanu PF was geared for a "landslide" win in the 2023 elections.

