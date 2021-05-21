Zimbabwe: Murambiwa to Head Zimrugby's Technical Committee

Former Sables coach Godwin Murambiwa has been named the new chairperson of Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU)'s influential technical and appointments committee which oversees the recruitment of coaches for the various age group and senior national teams.

The vastly experienced Murambiwa replaces former ZRU director of rugby Brighton Chivandire who had held the position since 2018 before his recent retirement.

In announcing the appointment of Murambiwa, ZRU chief executive, Sifiso Made indicated that despite his retirement from the chairmanship, Chivandire will remain a key member of the technical and appointments committee.

"The Zimbabwe Rugby Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Godwin Murambiwa as the chairperson of the technical and appointments committee. His appointment comes after the retirement of Bright Chivandire who has been the chairperson of the committee since 2018.

"Chivandire will, however, be a key member of the technical and appointments and the training manager of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union workforce," Made said.

He added Murambiwa brings with him a rich history in the game, which has seen him coach the Sables as well as Junior Sables, and is also a World Rugby coach's educator.

Murambiwa will also chair the committee responsible for the appointment of all national teams' coaches in addition to being the convener of selectors for all national teams.

A former national side coach, Murambiwa is widely regarded as one of the country's best rugby brains, having coached at all levels within local rugby, from becoming the country's first black Sables coach to the junior national teams.

The ex-Old Hararians and Prince Edward coach also holds the distinction of being the last Zimbabwe coach to defeat Namibia, now an increasingly dominant force of African rugby.