Namibia: Ondangwa Mayor Offers 'Struggle Kids' Temporary Grass-Cutting Jobs

Ondangwa mayor Paavo Amwele, in his personal capacity, has offered about 38 'struggle kids' temporary work to cut grass around the town.

The group has for years been camping in makeshift tents outside the office of the labour ministry as a way of getting government to address their plight of unemployment.

Amwele, in his capacity as a businessman, has assigned them with work to weed out grass that has become an eyesore at Ondangwa to help them earn some money while keeping the town clean.

"I have watched those 'kids' camping there year in and out and I realised they need help. I have spoken to them and many of them have lost parents. They are now adults with nowhere to go and nothing to do, so from time to time I give them casual work," he said.

Amwele said life is hard for them, especially with Covid-19.

"I want to continue helping them. I spoke to some of my business colleagues here to assist too. I want to help market them by changing the misconception that people have of them so that they can one day get jobs in businesses around town and beyond," he said.